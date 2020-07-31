Overview

Dr. Calvin Wong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at WILLIAM KK LAU INC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.