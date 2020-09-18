Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoudt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO
Overview
Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Dr. Stoudt works at
Locations
-
1
Pottsville Office700 Schuylkill Manor Rd Ste 1, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-5672Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoudt?
My Mom, who is in her 80’s, fell and broke her arm. A few months later, she fell again and broke her elbow. Her arm healed quickly. But her elbow was shattered. Dr. Stoudt casted and braced my Mom. We just went to see Dr. Stoudt today. He is amazed at how she has formed new bone and has functionality in her elbow again. Dr. Stoudt took his time, was very kind and explained everything to us.
About Dr. Calvin Stoudt, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1134232242
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Pinnaclehealth At Community General Osteopathic Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Moravian College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoudt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoudt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoudt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoudt works at
Dr. Stoudt has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoudt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoudt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoudt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoudt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoudt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.