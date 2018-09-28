Overview

Dr. Calvin Selwyn, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Stevens Point, WI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Selwyn works at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital in Stevens Point, WI with other offices in Wailuku, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.