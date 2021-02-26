Dr. Calvin Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Rosenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Calvin Rosenfeld, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Mark S. Lewis M.d. P.a..3700 Washington St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-6307
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenfeld?
I have been seeing Dr. Rosenfeld since my diagnosis in 2013. He and his staff are incredible. Kind, efficient, caring, they have kept me going years beyond the expectations of my original diagnosis. Comfortable (but not fancy) surroundings, and you can count on receiving the absolute best care ever.
About Dr. Calvin Rosenfeld, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386600336
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Dr. Rosenfeld speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.