Dr. Calvin Meineke, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Calvin Meineke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Meineke works at Oak Park Medical Services PC in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Park Medical Services PC
    1100 Lake St Ste 125, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 383-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 27, 2020
    Dr.Meineke was my doctor for 9 years until I moved to different area. He's very knowledgeable and very easy to talk to. I still remember he paid a quick visit when I was hospitalized 12 years ago. That was wonderful. Not many doctors will do that. Thank you Dr.Meineke!!
    Hyejin — Nov 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Calvin Meineke, MD
    About Dr. Calvin Meineke, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184727539
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
