Overview

Dr. Calvin Matthews, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Matthews works at People Care Institute in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ and East Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.