Dr. Calvin Lui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Calvin Lui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Lui works at
Locations
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp.10200 N 92nd St Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and a great doctor.
About Dr. Calvin Lui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1609133222
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lui has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lui works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lui.
