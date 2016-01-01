Overview

Dr. Calvin Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.