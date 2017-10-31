Overview

Dr. Calvin Leazenby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM).



Dr. Leazenby works at Spectrum Health OB/GYN Core Faculty in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.