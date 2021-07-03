See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Calvin Jung, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Calvin Jung, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (122)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Calvin Jung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Jung works at Elite Body Sculpture in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Body Sculpture
    7400 Fannin St Ste 870, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 980-1880
  2. 2
    Premiere Surgical Arts
    2024 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 930-7660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?

    Jul 03, 2021
    I am huge on customer service as I run two large women's clinics and this office has been phenomenal. Any questions I have had has been addressed same day and Juanita has been AMAZING. I if could have this staff as my own I would so take them all. I will be having surgery at the end of this month with Dr. Chamata but wanted to leave a review to talk about how amazing the staff is and it is very hard to find customer service that great and this office has it.
    Briana S. — Jul 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Calvin Jung, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Calvin Jung, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jung to family and friends

    Dr. Jung's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jung

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Calvin Jung, MD.

    About Dr. Calvin Jung, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093978710
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cosmetic Surg Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of British Columbia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calvin Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jung speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Calvin Jung, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.