Dr. Calvin Jung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Calvin Jung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Jung works at
Locations
Elite Body Sculpture7400 Fannin St Ste 870, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 980-1880
Premiere Surgical Arts2024 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 930-7660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
I am huge on customer service as I run two large women's clinics and this office has been phenomenal. Any questions I have had has been addressed same day and Juanita has been AMAZING. I if could have this staff as my own I would so take them all. I will be having surgery at the end of this month with Dr. Chamata but wanted to leave a review to talk about how amazing the staff is and it is very hard to find customer service that great and this office has it.
About Dr. Calvin Jung, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1093978710
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Surg Ctr
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr-NYU Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of British Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
