Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvin Hansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Calvin Hansen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Hansen works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Eye Clinic PC6000 University Ave Ste 210, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2080
-
2
Unitypoint Health - Des Moines Multi-specialty - Methodist Plaza1221 Pleasant St Ste 300, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
Dr Hansen has been my Doctor for over 20 years. I love Dr Hansen he listens to you and tries to help you as much as he can. He is very patient. He is the BEST!!! I would definitely him to anyone that needs a Neurologists!
About Dr. Calvin Hansen, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639157373
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska Lincoln Ne; University Of Arizona College Of Med Tucson Az
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.