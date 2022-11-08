Dr. Calvin Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Calvin Grant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Grant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Retinal Institute Inc.7808 W College Dr Ste 1NW, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 422-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Macneal Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Very thorough in finding the source of your problem and helping you
About Dr. Calvin Grant, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679551014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.