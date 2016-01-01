Dr. Flowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvin Flowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Calvin Flowers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 79405 Highway 111, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 799-8931
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Calvin Flowers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
