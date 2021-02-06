Overview

Dr. Calvin Cooper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Austin Brain & Spine - Bastrop - Bastrop in Bastrop, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and La Grange, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.