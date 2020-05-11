Dr. Calvin Cajigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cajigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Cajigal, MD
Overview
Dr. Calvin Cajigal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Des Peres, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Pain Management Services1070 Old Des Peres Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131 Directions (314) 821-8644Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cajigal is absolutely wonderful! After having an awful experience at a different pain management physician, I made an appointment with Dr Cajigal for my mom as she has been in tremendous pain. She received an appt the following day, which amazed me! Dr. Cajigal is so incredibly friendly and has an excellent bedside manner. He not only explained to my mom what could be causing the root of the pain but, explained to me as well. That’s an outstanding physician. We are both happy to have found Dr. Cajigal. If you’re looking for a pain mgt physician who truly cares, Dr. Cajigal is the one for you!
About Dr. Calvin Cajigal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Metro Health Med Ctr
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City, School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cajigal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cajigal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cajigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cajigal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cajigal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cajigal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cajigal.
