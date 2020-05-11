See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Des Peres, MO
Dr. Calvin Cajigal, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Calvin Cajigal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Des Peres, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Cajigal works at Pain Management Services in Des Peres, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Management Services
    1070 Old Des Peres Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 821-8644
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Calvin Cajigal, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548403447
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    • Metro Health Med Ctr
    • University Of Missouri At Kansas City, School Of Medicine
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
