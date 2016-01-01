Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvin Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Calvin Bell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1720 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 894-1977
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Calvin Bell, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821062258
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
