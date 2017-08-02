See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Calogero Gambino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Calogero Gambino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Gambino works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
    6740 4th Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2017
    Dr. C. Gambino was professional & thorough with his examination of my handicapped daughter's hip. he answered all her questions and concerns. Just wish the waiting time was shorter, we had a 11 am appt., didn't get seen by the Dr., until almost 1:45 pm. The waiting room was jammed packed with patients. The staff was apologetic for the long wait.
    Brooklyn NY — Aug 02, 2017
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Calogero Gambino, MD.

    About Dr. Calogero Gambino, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1083889539
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calogero Gambino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gambino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gambino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gambino works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gambino’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

