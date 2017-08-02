Dr. Calogero Gambino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calogero Gambino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Calogero Gambino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. C. Gambino was professional & thorough with his examination of my handicapped daughter's hip. he answered all her questions and concerns. Just wish the waiting time was shorter, we had a 11 am appt., didn't get seen by the Dr., until almost 1:45 pm. The waiting room was jammed packed with patients. The staff was apologetic for the long wait.
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083889539
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Gambino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gambino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gambino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.