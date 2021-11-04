Dr. Callie Doyle, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Callie Doyle, DMD
Dr. Callie Doyle, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Louisville / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Doyle works at
Doyle Family Dentistry5564 Little Debbie Pkwy Ste 120, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 201-4777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently changed dentists because my previous dentist retired. I choose Dr. Doyle largely based on her reviews, and she certainly lived up to them. The cleanings, deep scaling and fillings that were performed on me by her and her staff were highly professional, and virtually painless. Dr. Doyle exhibits a level of personalization and patience, that I find to be truly rare among medical professionals. The clinic is extremely well organized, the staff is very detailed and empathetic, the building and equipment are modern and spotless, and my wait times were less than 5 minutes.
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1023320355
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville / School of Dentistry
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
Dr. Doyle speaks Russian and Spanish.
465 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.