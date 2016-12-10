Dr. Callie Blair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Callie Blair, DO
Dr. Callie Blair, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
San DImas Medical Group100 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-4800
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Wonderful! She had read my history before the appointment. Gentle exam and great suggestions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1932444239
- Kern Medical Center
- Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
- SEATTLE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
