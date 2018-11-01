Dr. Callan White, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Callan White, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Callan White, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - D.D.S..
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental160 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 Directions (844) 227-5575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White is so gentle and caring. I hate having to go to anyone else ! The office staff is wonderful! They always make me feel special. I look forward to going to see sweet friends!
About Dr. Callan White, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1336300797
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - D.D.S.
- The North Carolina State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.