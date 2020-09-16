Overview

Dr. Calina Pavlovici, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Inst De Med Si Farm, Cluj-Napoca, Romania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Pavlovici works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Bayside Multispecialty in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.