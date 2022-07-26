Overview

Dr. Calin Pop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine & Pharmacy 'Carol Davila' and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Pop works at Calin V. Pop, MD in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.