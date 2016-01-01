Dr. Calin Neagoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neagoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calin Neagoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Calin Neagoe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Shrewsbury Family Medicine24 Julio Dr, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 845-1436
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Calin Neagoe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508156027
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neagoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neagoe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neagoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Neagoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neagoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neagoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neagoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.