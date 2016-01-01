Overview

Dr. Calin Braicu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Braicu works at Dr. Calin Gabri Braicu in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.