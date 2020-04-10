Overview

Dr. Calin Arimie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from McGill University In Montreal and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Arimie works at inSite Digestive Health Care in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.