Overview

Dr. Caleb Warren, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Warren works at New Horizon Medical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.