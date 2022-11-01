Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Interventional Cardiologists
- CA
- Bakersfield
- Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD
Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group Bakersfield - Golden Empire Cardiology3838 San Dimas St Ste B201, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Coronary Interventional Procedures
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat STEMI
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Dr Thompson was cardiologist after my coronary event and he performed an angioplasty and cleared my right artery of a 90 % blockage and referred me to Dr Teirstein do to the left artery at Scripps. I appreciate everything Dr THOMPSON DID FOR ME. He was also present at Scripps when the angioplasty was done there.
About Dr. Caleb Thompson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962606913
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp|Scripps Clin-Scripps Green Hosp
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- LSU Shreveport
- St. George's University Of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Southwest
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.