Dr. Caleb Nunley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Owasso.
Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates12455 E 100th St N Ste 120, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 274-5510
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
New issue with my left thumb area, did an X-ray & found a few spurs, fluid & lots of arthritis! Of course! I’m in my 60’s lol. He always discusses everything with me & gives me choices. I have been to him several times over the last few years & have always found him easy to talk with, he shows compassion & understanding. I wish All my Doctors were as good as he.
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University
- Family Practice
Dr. Nunley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.