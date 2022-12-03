Overview

Dr. Caleb Nunley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Nunley works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.