Dr. Caleb McFerren, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFerren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caleb McFerren, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caleb McFerren, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McFerren works at
Locations
-
1
Adena Psychiatric Unit272 Hospital Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Greenfield Medical Center
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McFerren?
Careful listener, straight forward, practical advice. I'm well satisfied.
About Dr. Caleb McFerren, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083000483
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFerren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFerren accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFerren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFerren works at
Dr. McFerren has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFerren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McFerren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFerren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFerren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFerren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.