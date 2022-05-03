See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Caleb Hsieh, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Caleb Hsieh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Hsieh works at UCLA Peninsula Pulmonary in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health
    3701 Skypark Dr Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 378-8900
  2. 2
    Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 378-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Asthma
Bronchoscopy
Acidosis
Asthma
Bronchoscopy

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 03, 2022
Dr. Hsieh received excellent training as a Fellow to Dr. Belperio at UCLA. He studies each of his patients with interest and expertise. I am very pleased with his work with me, a complicated scleroderma patient. Pulmonary function tests are performed right in the office.
Denise Nolan Delurgio — May 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Caleb Hsieh, MD
About Dr. Caleb Hsieh, MD

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760725550
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hsieh works at UCLA Peninsula Pulmonary in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hsieh’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

