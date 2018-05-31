Overview

Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shelby, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.



Dr. Fleming works at Lakeshore Urology, PLC in Shelby, MI with other offices in Norton Shores, MI and Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.