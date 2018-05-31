Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shelby, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Dr. Fleming works at
Locations
Shelby Clinic72 S State St, Shelby, MI 49455 Directions (231) 733-7333
Muskegon Office1325 E Sherman Blvd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 733-7333
Lakeshore Urology Plc1445 Sheldon Rd Ste 101, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 604-8363
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleming is an intelligent, true doctor who cares about his patients as he would for one of his own family members. He knows the latest research in his field and is also a straight shooter who doesn't sugar coat anything, which we like. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Caleb Fleming, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, German
- 1497791529
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Kalamazoo College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleming speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
