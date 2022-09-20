Dr. Choe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caleb Choe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caleb Choe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Choe works at
Locations
1
Blue Fish Pediatrics Woodlands920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 530, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (832) 562-2009
2
Rd Nutrition LLC106 Medical Cir, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (903) 885-1730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choe?
Dr Choe was previously in the woodlands and was great. He took time to listen to concerns fully, explained things well, and supported parents. I didn’t realize how great he was until we had to get a new doctor. We definitely miss him!
About Dr. Caleb Choe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.