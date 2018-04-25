Dr. Caleb Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caleb Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caleb Chen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
1
Main Office7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 304, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 437-9700
2
Bma Southwest Houston Dialysis Center8303 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX 77071 Directions (713) 541-5541
3
Fmc Dialysis Services Missouri City1673 Cartwright Rd, Missouri City, TX 77489 Directions (281) 437-9700
4
Southwest Nephrology Associates1429 Highway 6 Ste 305, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 270-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is a very knowledgeable and caring individual. I feel at ease when I see him for my check ups and treatments. He takes the time to answer all my questions. I highly recommend him for dialysis or other needs.
About Dr. Caleb Chen, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1730187105
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
