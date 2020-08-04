Overview

Dr. Caleb Charny, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Charny works at Westmed Medical Group in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Greenwich, CT and Rye, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.