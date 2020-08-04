Dr. Caleb Charny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caleb Charny, MD
Overview
Dr. Caleb Charny, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Charny works at
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6557
-
2
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3567
-
3
The Westchester Medical Group PC1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 682-6557
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charny?
My husband had gallbladder surgery and he was the only one who treated me with respect during this stressful time
About Dr. Caleb Charny, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689659476
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charny has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charny works at
Dr. Charny has seen patients for Gallstones, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Charny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.