Dr. Bozeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caleb Bozeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Caleb Bozeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ashley County Medical Center, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Of South Arkansas and Ouachita County Medical Center.
Locations
S.e.g. Anesthesia Inc.1300 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 219-8900
Arkansas Urology619 N Newton Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 862-5439
Centerview Surgery Center LLC1310 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 410-1127
Arkansas Urology North Little Rock Clinic4200 Stockton Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashley County Medical Center
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Magnolia Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
- Ouachita County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Husband had the worst ICS diagnosis and after bladder removal now has a much better life quality. We trust Dr Bozeman with any Urology concern.
About Dr. Caleb Bozeman, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881669513
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bozeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bozeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bozeman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bozeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozeman.
