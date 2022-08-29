Overview

Dr. Caleb Bozeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ashley County Medical Center, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Of South Arkansas and Ouachita County Medical Center.



Dr. Bozeman works at Arkansas Urology PA in Little Rock, AR with other offices in El Dorado, AR and North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.