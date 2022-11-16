Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costanzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Costanzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costanzo?
Dr. Costanzo is a very skilled and experienced surgeon. She was able to remove a large cancerous mass from my daughter's rectum without having to give her a colostomy (which many other surgeons most likely would have done). She explains all scenarios to you in-depth and answers all questions you have. She is open to your input and takes all of your concerns into consideration. There isn't anyone else I would trust my family with if they would be in need of colon or rectal surgery - she is simply the best!
About Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1790075737
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costanzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Costanzo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Costanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costanzo works at
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Costanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costanzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.