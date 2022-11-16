See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (160)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Dr. Costanzo works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates, P.C.
    1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 160 ratings
Patient Ratings (160)
5 Star
(140)
4 Star
(13)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Costanzo?

Nov 16, 2022
Dr. Costanzo is a very skilled and experienced surgeon. She was able to remove a large cancerous mass from my daughter's rectum without having to give her a colostomy (which many other surgeons most likely would have done). She explains all scenarios to you in-depth and answers all questions you have. She is open to your input and takes all of your concerns into consideration. There isn't anyone else I would trust my family with if they would be in need of colon or rectal surgery - she is simply the best!
Margaret Giamboy — Nov 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Costanzo to family and friends

Dr. Costanzo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Costanzo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD.

About Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790075737
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Fellowship
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costanzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Costanzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Costanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Costanzo works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Costanzo’s profile.

160 patients have reviewed Dr. Costanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costanzo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Caitlyn Costanzo, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.