Dr. Caitlin Schultheis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Schultheis works at Women's Healthcare PC in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.