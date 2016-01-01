See All Family Doctors in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Caitlin Kessler, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Caitlin Kessler, DO

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Caitlin Kessler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Kessler works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Caitlin Kessler, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Caitlin Kessler, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kessler to family and friends

Dr. Kessler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kessler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Caitlin Kessler, DO.

About Dr. Caitlin Kessler, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1013406404
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Caitlin Kessler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kessler works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kessler’s profile.

Dr. Kessler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.