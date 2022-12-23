See All Rheumatologists in Westerville, OH
Dr. Caitlin Kesari, MD

Rheumatology
10 years of experience

Dr. Caitlin Kesari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Morrow County Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kesari works at EMG/Rehabilitation Assocs Inc in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    EMG/Rehabilitation Assocs Inc
    568 S Cleveland Ave Ste B, Westerville, OH 43081 (614) 895-3344

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morrow County Hospital
  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Churg-Strauss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Microscopic Polyangiitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Treating with Dr. Kesari for three years. She is so professional, patient and kind. She takes time with you and is very thorough. I actually looked forward to my visits with her. She reassured me on the very first visit that we would work together on my medical issue. I highly recommend her. During my last visit, a medical student was training an and observing with her. She was attention e to both of us. I was excited to see her in a teaching environment. She exhibited the same characteristics in teaching as she does in treating. She is awesome in every way!!!
    Jennifer — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Caitlin Kesari, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740549450
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    • Mount Carmel West
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Dr. Caitlin Kesari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kesari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kesari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kesari works at EMG/Rehabilitation Assocs Inc in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kesari’s profile.

    Dr. Kesari has seen patients for Osteopenia, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

