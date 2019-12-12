Dr. Houghton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caitlin Houghton, MD
Overview
Dr. Caitlin Houghton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Houghton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
USC Surgeons Inc1510 San Pablo St Ste 514, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5831
- 2 1450 San Pablo St Ste 6200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-9062
-
3
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
-
4
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5350Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houghton?
Dr. Houghton is amazing and excellent at what she does. I have achalasia and was miserable, unable to eat or drink properly. Prior to surgery, she explained the process thoroughly, answered all my questions and made me feel comfortable in going forward with her as my Doctor. She is very knowledgeable. The surgery went smoothly, and afterwards she called my other half and related to him how it went. He was very pleased also. He said she was very detailed in explaining. It has been a year and the follow up process is great. I feel grateful in having her as my doctor!
About Dr. Caitlin Houghton, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1790006013
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houghton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houghton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houghton works at
Dr. Houghton has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, Barrett's Esophagus and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houghton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Houghton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houghton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houghton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houghton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.