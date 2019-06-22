Overview

Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Halbert works at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.