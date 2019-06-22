See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Halbert works at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Adult Medicine Office
    Adult Medicine Office
501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 320-4411

Hospital Affiliations
  Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholelithiasis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
LINX® Reflux Management System
Lung Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Tonsillitis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jun 22, 2019
    Man, Dr Halbert was exceptional. She has increased my expectations for future surgeons to an unfair level. My one week post op appointment she spent about 30 minutes talking to me and answering any questions I have. She also made one comment I'll never forget: "you will always be my patient". She opened herself to chat with on Facebook and through their portal.
    April R. in Kansas City, MO — Jun 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO
    About Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO

    Bariatric Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1528292257
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Stony Brook University
    Residency: Christiana Care Hlth System
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Albright College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caitlin Halbert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Halbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Halbert works at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE.

    Dr. Halbert has seen patients for Obesity, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Halbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

