Dr. Caitlin Clark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Allegheny Health Network in Erie, PA with other offices in Girard, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.