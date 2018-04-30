See All Dermatologists in Newburyport, MA
Dr. Caitlin Carney, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caitlin Carney, MD is a Dermatologist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Carney works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in Newburyport, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA and Gloucester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Dermatology Associates-nbpt
    1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 1002, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 982-5020
  2. 2
    Merrimack Medical Center
    62 Brown St Ste 304C, Haverhill, MA 01830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690
  3. 3
    Cape Anne Medical Center
    1 Blackburn Dr, Gloucester, MA 01930 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carney?

    Apr 30, 2018
    I recently saw Dr. Carney for the first time. I have a good amount of experience with dermatologists, and I have to say my appointment with Dr. Carney was above and beyond my expectations. She took the time to make sure I felt comfortable (despite being in a paper gown). I felt that she really listened to my concerns and addressed them to my satisfaction. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a new dermatologist. I will definitely continue to see her in the future!
    Newburyport — Apr 30, 2018
    About Dr. Caitlin Carney, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821251836
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    • St Lawrence University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caitlin Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carney has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

