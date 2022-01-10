Dr. Brazda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caitlin Brazda, DO
Overview
Dr. Caitlin Brazda, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI.
Dr. Brazda works at
Locations
-
1
Lakes Obgyn Specialist6401 Prairie St Ste 2100, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 727-7939
-
2
North Ottawa Womens Health1445 Sheldon Rd Ste 301, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (231) 672-7939
- 3 1675 Leahy St Ste 215A, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (231) 727-7939
-
4
Mercy Health Partners Hackley Campus1700 Clinton St, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (231) 728-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brazda?
Kind, compassionate, caring, knowledgeable. Everything one would want in their physician
About Dr. Caitlin Brazda, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225474174
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazda works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.