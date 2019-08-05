Dr. Cain Dimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cain Dimon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cain Dimon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Duke University Hospital.
Bhc Center for Pain Medicine4949 Coolidge Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 655-9600
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (800) 266-3853MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
North Carolina Orthopaedic Clinic4309 Medical Park Dr, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 668-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
He’s a very knowledgeable and caring doctor. He always makes sure you understand everything he is going to do. The staff he has are also very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Cain Dimon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
