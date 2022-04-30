See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Coimbra works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Brain, Spine, and Skull Base Surgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A307, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 777-1253
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst of Third Ventricle Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fibrous Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 30, 2022
    Dr. Coimbra was so professional, informative, and so kind. He did a great job removing the tumor and follow-up. He was a lifesaver to our family.
    — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164491619
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coimbra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coimbra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coimbra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coimbra works at Dallas Brain, Spine and Skull Base Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Coimbra’s profile.

    Dr. Coimbra has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coimbra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Coimbra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coimbra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coimbra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coimbra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

