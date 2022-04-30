Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coimbra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD
Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dallas Brain, Spine, and Skull Base Surgery7777 Forest Ln Ste A307, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 777-1253Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Las Colinas
How was your appointment with Dr. Coimbra?
Dr. Coimbra was so professional, informative, and so kind. He did a great job removing the tumor and follow-up. He was a lifesaver to our family.
About Dr. Caetano Coimbra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- University of Cincinnati
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Coimbra has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coimbra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
