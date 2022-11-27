Overview

Dr. Caesar Luo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Luo works at Peled Plastic Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.