Dr. Caesar Luo, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Caesar Luo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Luo works at Peled Plastic Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Surgical Specialists Inc. A Medical Corp.
    Bay Area Surgical Specialists Inc. A Medical Corp.
365 Lennon Ln Ste 21, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
(925) 943-6800
  2. 2
    Quest Diagnostics
    Quest Diagnostics
365 Linen Ln 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
(925) 943-6800

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Vitreoretinal Surgery

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 3 Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Macoaneurysm Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation - Deafness Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 1 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 27 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 29 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa Deafness Hypogenitalism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinohepatoendocrinologic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinopathic Oxygen Toxicity Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Aplastic Anemia - Neurological Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 27, 2022
    I had a hole in my retina and he fixed it! The surgery was scheduled fairly quickly and I felt looked after the whole time.
    — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Caesar Luo, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1669684072
    Education & Certifications

    • Associated Retinal Consultants, William Beaumont Hospital
    • Wills Eye Institute
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • University of Rochester
