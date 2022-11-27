Dr. Caesar Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caesar Luo, MD
Overview
Dr. Caesar Luo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Luo works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Surgical Specialists Inc. A Medical Corp.365 Lennon Ln Ste 21, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 943-6800
-
2
Quest Diagnostics365 Linen Ln 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 943-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luo?
I had a hole in my retina and he fixed it! The surgery was scheduled fairly quickly and I felt looked after the whole time.
About Dr. Caesar Luo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1669684072
Education & Certifications
- Associated Retinal Consultants, William Beaumont Hospital
- Wills Eye Institute
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luo works at
Dr. Luo has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luo speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.