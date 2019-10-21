See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Cabe Owens, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cabe Owens, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.

Dr. Owens works at Cabe Owens MD PhD PLLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosentinel Physician Services
    1110 Nasa Pkwy Ste 460, Houston, TX 77058

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Neurological Monitoring Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Oct 21, 2019
    Dr Owens was great. I have severe neck pain and was not looking forward to the test. He made my test comfortable and was very nice.
    BFuji — Oct 21, 2019
    About Dr. Cabe Owens, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cabe Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owens works at Cabe Owens MD PhD PLLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Owens’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

