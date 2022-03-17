Dr. C G Jung, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C G Jung, DDS
Overview
Dr. C G Jung, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clarksville, IN.
Dr. Jung works at
Locations
Clarksville Family Dentistry1516 Lynch Ln Ste C, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (813) 723-6467
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jung operates a very professional office and everything from the office staff all the way to Dr. Jung himself inspired confidence in me that I was in very good hands. I highly recommend him. If you need a dentist then he's your man.
About Dr. C G Jung, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1134241318
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.