Dr. Christopher Northup, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (21)
Overview

Dr. Christopher Northup, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia

Dr. Northup works at Wright State Physicians in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Wright State Physicians
    30 E Apple St Ste 6258, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 245-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 18, 2022
    He performed surgery on me and I’ve been completely satisfied with his care before, during and after surgery. I’ve had absolutely no problems or issues with my surgery. I know others who have had complications and issues after having the surgery by other surgeons. Again, I have had no problems even minor ones like nausea, vomiting or food intolerance during the early postop period since my surgery 2 years ago. He is a competent and caring surgeon—personable and relatable. I am sad he moved to a practice 2 states away but wish him well
    — Jan 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Northup, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    English
    1558430181
    Education & Certifications

    University of Virginia
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Northup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Northup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Northup works at Wright State Physicians in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Northup’s profile.

    Dr. Northup has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Northup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

