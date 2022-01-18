Dr. Northup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Northup, MD
Dr. Christopher Northup, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Wright State Physicians30 E Apple St Ste 6258, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 245-7200
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He performed surgery on me and I’ve been completely satisfied with his care before, during and after surgery. I’ve had absolutely no problems or issues with my surgery. I know others who have had complications and issues after having the surgery by other surgeons. Again, I have had no problems even minor ones like nausea, vomiting or food intolerance during the early postop period since my surgery 2 years ago. He is a competent and caring surgeon—personable and relatable. I am sad he moved to a practice 2 states away but wish him well
- University of Virginia
- General Surgery
Dr. Northup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northup has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Northup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northup.
